Kyrou and Fowler help the Blues beat the Blackhawks 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Kyrou, Cam Fowler and Alexey Toropchenko scored in the second period, helping the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Saturday.

Jimmy Snuggerud and Dalibor Dvorsky also scored for St. Louis, which had dropped four of six. Jonatan Berggren and Tyler Tucker had two assists and Joel Hofer made 32 saves.

St. Louis (34-33-12) evened its season series with Chicago at two wins. But the Blues were eliminated from playoff contention with the Los Angeles Kings’ 1-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Ilya Mikheyev had two goals for last-place Chicago, which dropped to 3-9-3 in its past 15 games. Ryan Greene also scored, and Arvid Soderblom stopped 23 shots.

The Blackhawks (28-38-14) played without Ethan Del Mastro, who was scratched because of an unspecified injury. With Del Mastro sidelined, veteran forward Sam Lafferty was inserted into the lineup as a defenseman.

Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar left in the second period after he was hit in the face by a puck.

Chicago had a 2-1 lead before Toropchenko beat Soderblom on a breakaway 4:10 into the second. It was Toropchenko’s fourth goal of the season.

Kyrou made it 3-2 with a power-play goal at 12:06, and a streaking Fowler scored on a drive to the net with 2:40 left in the period.

Dvorsky added his 12th goal 7:04 into the third, giving St. Louis a 5-2 lead.

Chicago paid tribute to the inaugural class for the franchise’s Hall of Fame throughout the game. The family of Troy Murray, a former forward and team broadcaster who died last month, got one of the day’s loudest ovations when they were shown on the videoboard.

Up next

Both teams are at home on Monday night. The Blues face the Minnesota Wild, and the Blackhawks play the Buffalo Sabres.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer