Robertson scores twice, Oettinger earns shutout as Stars beat Rangers 2-0 and clinch 2nd in Central

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored a power-play goal midway through the third period and added an empty-netter in the final minute while Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for his fourth shutout of the season as the Dallas Stars beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Saturday and clinched second place in the Central Division.

The Stars were already assured of facing the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL playoffs. They secured the position late in the third period when the Wild lost in regulation to the Nashville Predators.

Robertson collected a rebound of Matt Duchene’s shot and flipped a backhander into the far side to beat Igor Shesterkin with 7:11 left to play. Robertson has 44 goals, two short of his career high scored three years ago.

Duchene assisted on both goals.

It was Oettinger’s 34th win of the season. He was on the U.S. men’s team that Rangers coach Mike Sullivan led to the gold medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Shesterkin stopped 17 shots while absorbing only his second regulation loss in 10 career decisions against Dallas.

The Rangers began a season-ending three-game road trip. They’re last in the Eastern Conference and will miss the playoffs for a second straight season after winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2024.

The Rangers, with the second-best road power play in the league, went 0 for 5 with the man advantage. That included 1:02 of 5-on-3 late in the second period.

Up next

Both teams will play on the road Monday, the Rangers at Florida and the Stars at Toronto.

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