Nikita Kucherov scores 27 seconds into OT to give the Lightning a 4-3 victory against the Red Wings

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored 27 seconds into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

Erik Cernak, Jake Guentzel and Conor Geekie also scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves as Tampa Bay recorded at least 50 wins in a season for the fifth time in franchise history.

The Lightning are tied with Montreal for second place in the Atlantic Division. Each team has one game remaining.

Patrick Kane recorded his 1,400th career point for Detroit. Alex DeBrincat, David Perron and Marco Kasper scored for Detroit. Cam Talbot finished with 19 saves.

Kucherov finished off a 2-on-1 with Brayden Point in overtime for the winner.

DeBrincat brought the Red Wings all the way back from down a pair of goals, finishing off a Kane pass on a 2-on-1 chance with 4:14 left in the third period. The assist for Kane, the all-time American point leader, was the milestone point to become the 24th player in NHL history to record at least 1,400 points and the fourth active player to reach the mark – Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin are the others.

Marco Kasper made it 3-2 at the 2:56 mark of the third.

Cernak and Guentzel scored goals 2:10 apart in the second to break a 1-1 tie and give Tampa Bay the two-goal lead heading to the third.

Perron opened the scoring 5:31 into the game for the early lead. Detroit appeared to take a 2-0 lead at 4:30, but the goal was overturned after Tampa Bay challenged for goaltender interference.

That allowed Geekie to tie the game on a breakaway for his first goal of the season.

Up next

Red Wings: At the Florida Panthers on Wednesday for the regular-season finale

Lightning: Host the New York Rangers on Wednesday to conclude the regular season

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By ERIK ERLENDSSON