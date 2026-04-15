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Landeskog scores go-ahead goal to help the Avalanche to a 3-1 win over the Flames

By AP News
Avalanche Flames Hockey

Avalanche Flames Hockey

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CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal at 15:07 of the third period to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

The score was tied at 1 in the final five minutes of the game when Cale Makar sent a pass across to Brett Kulak, whose shot deflected in off Landeskog in front.

Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan Mackinnon, with his league-leading 53rd goal into an empty net, also scored for Colorado (54-16-11). Makar, a Calgary native, was back in the Avalanche’s lineup after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. He assisted on all three goals.

The Avs won their final eight road games of the season and were 14-1-0 in their last 15 games away from home. Colorado’s 29-7-5 road record this season is a franchise best. Their 119 points in 81 games ties the franchise record set in 2021-22.

Blake Coleman scored his 20th goal for Calgary (33-39-9). The Flames had their eight-game (7-0-1) home streak halted.

MacKenzie Blackwood made 30 saves for Colorado and improved to 23-10-2. Dustin Wolf made 36 saves for the Flames, slipping to 23-29-3.

After playing Monday in Edmonton, Colorado rested veterans Brock Nelson and Devon Toews. Nazem Kadri (finger) also did not play.

Calgary’s Matt Coronato, who has a five-game point streak, did not play. Veteran Ryan Strome also was a healthy scratch.

Up next

Avalanche: Host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Flames: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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