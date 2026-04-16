Kartye scores 2 goals as the Rangers beat the Lightning 4-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tye Kartye scored two goals and had an assist as the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Gabe Perreault and Mika Zibanejad — on the power play — also scored for New York, which snapped a three-game losing streak, while Dylan Garand made 29 saves in his first start since March 27. Zibanejad also had an assist.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Corey Perry scored for the playoff-bound Lightning, who rested several key players. Brandon Halverson made 17 saves.

Kartye scored 4:02 into the game to give the Rangers the early kead, then added his second 1:29 into the second period for his first multigoal game in the NHL. By adding an assist on Perreault’s goal at 4:49 of the second period that made it 3-0, Kartye had his first three-point NHL game.

Perry scored 51 seconds into the third period on a spinning backhand shot.

The Lightning were 0-for-3 on the power play in the game and have just one power-play goal in their last 11 games.

Max Crozier was back in the lineup for Tampa Bay after missing 26 games with an injury.

Up next

Rangers: The Rangers’ season is over.

Lightning: Host Montreal in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.