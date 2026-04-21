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Hurricanes and Senators tied at 2-2 entering OT in Game 2 of first-round series

By AP News
Senators Hurricanes Hockey

Senators Hurricanes Hockey

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RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators headed to overtime tied at 2-2 in Monday’s Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens each scored in the second period to erase a 2-0 deficit for the Senators. Linus Ullmark was terrific in net with 31 saves — including multiple huge ones in the second period and another in the final seconds of regulation when he got his left shoulder on Jordan Staal’s shot from near the top of the crease.

Logan Stankoven and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina, which beat Ottawa 2-0 in Saturday’s opener. Frederik Andersen had 23 saves entering overtime.

The Senators played without defenseman Artem Zub, who left Game 1 with an undisclosed injury. He had been considered a game-time decision.

The series moves to Canada’s capital for Game 3 on Thursday.

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AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By AARON BEARD
AP Sports Writer

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