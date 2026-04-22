Landeskog ties Game 2 at 1-1 with 3:35 remaining, Avalanche and Kings head to overtime

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog scored the equalizing goal with 3:35 remaining to send a game that featured a delay to fix shattered glass behind the Los Angeles Kings bench into overtime tied at 1-1 on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the teams’ first-round playoff series.

The Kings took the lead on Artemi Panarin’s power-play goal with 6:56 left. But Landeskog got loose in front of the net to score and energize the capacity crowd.

Anton Forsberg and Scott Wedgewood were brilliant in net. Forsberg had 33 saves in regulation while Wedgewood made 21, including one on a penalty shot.

The game was halted for roughly 17 minutes in the second period when a pane of glass broke behind the Kings bench, sending pieces raining on interim coach D.J. Smith. The incident occurred right after Quinton Byfield was stopped on a penalty shot by Wedgewood and fans began to celebrate by pounding on the glass. It gave way as Smith covered his head and then brushed the glass off his suit.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer