Mammoth win the first NHL playoff game in Utah, beating Vegas 4-2 for 2-1 series lead

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored twice in a 5:42 span in the second period and the Utah Mammoth won the first NHL playoff game in the state, beating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Friday night for a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday night in Salt Lake City. Utah evened the series in Las Vegas on Tuesday after winning 3-2. Vegas won the series opener 4-2 on its home ice on Sunday.

The Mammoth are in their second season in Utah after leaving Arizona.

Crouse’s goals capped an early flurry that saw the Mammoth score four times over the first 30 minutes while being limited to only eight shots on goal during that stretch.

“Over the years, we’ve been a team that’s been able to generate in different ways,” Utah captain Clayton Keller said. “Sometimes we’re going to have more shots than other nights. Quality over quantity sometimes and just bearing down on the looks that you do get. I think that’s the most important thing.”

MacKenzie Weegar and Dylan Guenther scored for Utah in the first period, with Guenther striking on a power play. Crouse followed in the second. He tipped in the puck at the 4:06 mark and then struck on a long shot between the circles at 9:48 to make it 4-0.

Carter Hart stayed on the ice for the Golden Knights through all three periods despite giving up four goals by the midway point of the second.

“I have full faith in him. He wants to work through it,” Vegas coach John Tortorella said. “He has an attitude and a mental toughness about him at that position. He’ll be fine.”

Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves for the Mammoth, who had only 12 shots on goal against Hart. Keller had two assists for the first multi-point game of his playoff career.

Jack Eichel got Vegas on the board with 6:40 left in the second. Nic Dowd made it 4-2 with 3:08 left in the third.

Vegas went 0 of 4 on the power play while Utah converted its lone opportunity.

“I think (Vejmelka) was rock solid and made keys saves at key moments on the PK,” Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said. “We had a great performance from our special teams.”

Weegar opened the scoring with 7:01 left in the first, tracking down a feed from Liam O’Brien and blasting the puck between the circles.

Guenther converted on a power play with 2:14 to go in the period on a slap shot from the top of the left circle.

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AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JOHN COON

Associated Press