Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian out for Game 5 against Avalanche with lower-body injury

DENVER (AP) — The banged-up Minnesota Wild were without defenseman Zach Bogosian for Game 5 against Colorado on Wednesday night because of a lower-body injury.

It’s a blow to a Wild team facing elimination and already missing center Joel Eriksson Ek and defenseman Jonas Brodin. Eriksson Ek and Brodin have yet to play in the Avalanche series due to lower body injuries. Wild coach John Hynes said before the game that Eriksson Ek skated Wednesday back in Minnesota.

Defenseman Jeff Petry stepped into the lineup for Bogosian.

Colorado remained without forward Artturi Lehkonen and defenseman Sam Malinski. Both missed Game 4 with upper-body injuries.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar stayed with Mackenzie Blackwood in net after his 19-save performance in a 5-2 victory Monday night. He took over for Scott Wedgewood in Game 3.

“Go with the hot goalie for a while,” Bednar explained after morning skate. “If they struggle at all, we go to the next guy. The next guy’s done an amazing job of keeping himself ready, getting the work that he needs on and off the ice, mentally putting themselves in a good spot to be ready to come help us win a hockey game.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer