Defending champion Joe Pavelski leads celebrity event at Edgewood Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (AP) — Defending champion Joe Pavelski took a two-point lead Friday in the first round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe.

The former NHL player had a 29-point round under the modified Stableford scoring system. Former tennis player Mardy Fish has second, followed by NBA star Stephen Curry at 26 and former quarterback Tomy Romo at 23.

Fish won the celebrity event in 2020 and 2024. Romo took the 2018, 2019 and 2022 titles, and Curry won in 2023.

Charles Barkley was 62nd in the 90-player field with minus-six points.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf