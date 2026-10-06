Oettinger earns 17th career shutout as Stars beat Sharks 5-0; San Jose’s Celebrini scratched

DALLAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger stopped the 14 shots and earned his 17th career shutout as the Dallas Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 5-0 on Monday night for their first victory of the season.

The Sharks were without star center Macklin Celebrini, who was scratched a few minutes before the start of the game due to a lower-body injury.

Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist, and Miro Heiskanen, Joel Kiviranta, Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Dallas.

Heiskanen’s goal on a backhand shot with 1:09 left in the first period proved to be the winner.

Yaroslav Askarov had 21 saves for the Sharks.

Celebrini, who was recently named San Jose’s captain, took part in warmups but left the ice earlier than usual.

Former Stars forward Ty Dellandrea made his season debut in place of Celebrini, the 20-year-old face of the franchise who assisted on Igor Chernyshov’s overtime goal Saturday that made San Jose 2-0.

Celebrini over the summer signed a five-year, $94 million extension.

Up next

Sharks: At the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Stars: At the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

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