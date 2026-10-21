Celebrini scores his 2nd goal of the game on an OT power play to lift the Sharks past the Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Macklin Celebrini scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 2:13 of overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Celebrini fired a one-timer into the top-left corner after goalie Jakub Dobes was called for interference on Colin Graf.

Celebrini added an assist and Tyler Toffoli and Michael Misa also scored to help San Jose (5-4-1) rebound from a 3-1 loss to Toronto on Monday night.

Sharks goalie Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 31 shots.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist each as Montreal (4-3-2) surrendered a two-goal advantage for the fourth time this season. Dobes made 26 saves.

Misa, who hit the post earlier in the period, cut into the Canadiens’ lead at 5:36 in the third, finishing a feed from Kiefer Sherwood after Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson turned the puck over.

Toffoli tied it with 8:51 remaining in regulation when he buried Celebrini’s pass on the power play with Arber Xhekaj in the penalty box for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Up next

Sharks: At Ottawa on Thursday night.

Canadiens: At Chicago on Friday night.

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