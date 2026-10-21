Bouchard scores in OT to lift the Oilers past the Wild, 4-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored on a power play at 3:32 of overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Connor McDavid set up Bouchard’s goal for his third assist of the game, pushing his NHL-leading points total to 26 and extending his season-opening points streak to nine games.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice, Mathieu Joseph also connected and Devon Levi made 27 saves. The Oilers (7-1-1) have won two in a row and seven of eight.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman scored for Minnesota (6-2-2), and Jesper Wallstedt stopped 28 shots. Kaprizov leads the NHL with 11 goals.

Kaprizov and Hartman scored in the third period as Minnesota overcame a 3-1 deficit to force overtime.

Up next

Wild: At Calgary on Thursday night.

Oilers: Host Carolina on Thursday night.

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