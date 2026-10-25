Nylander scores twice to reach 300 NHL goals as Maple Leafs rout Oilers 7-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — William Nylander scored twice to reach 300 NHL goals, Anthony Stolarz made 30 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Edmonton Oilers 7-2 on Saturday night.

Jack Roslovic, Auston Matthews, Troy Stecher, Zack MacEwen and Vinni Lettieri also scored for the Maple Leafs. They have won four straight to improve to 7-4-2.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice for the Oilers to push his NHL-leading total to 12.

Connor McDavid had two assists to extend his season-opening points streak to 11 games — giving him an incredible 33 points in 11 games.

The Oilers dropped to 8-2-1. They had won three in a row.

Tristan Jarry made 25 saves in the loss.

Up next

Maple Leafs: At Calgary on Monday night.

Oilers: Host Detroit on Monday night.

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