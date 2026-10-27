Raymond scores in shootout to lift Red Wings to 4-3 decision over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored the only goal of the shootout and had a pair of assists in regulation as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Monday night.

Viktor Arvidsson, Emmitt Finnie and Dylan Larkin scored in regulation for the Red Wings, who went 2-1-1 on a four-game road trip.

Michal Postava made 25 stops in regulation and three more in the shootout to earn the win in his first career start. The 24-year-old undrafted netminder from Czechia was appearing in his second career game, after replacing John Gibson in the third period of a 5-2 win against Vancouver last Thursday.

Vasily Podkolzin, Isaac Howard and Colton Dach scored for the Oilers, who have lost two straight as well as forward Zach Hyman to what looked to be a concussion.

Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for Edmonton.

Connor McDavid had an assist to extend his season-starting points streak to 12 games, now with an NHL-best 34 points. He set a team record for most points before Nov. 1, and also matched the longest season-opening assist streak in NHL history, matching Sebastian Aho, Ken Linseman and Wayne Gretzky.

Detroit fell behind three times and tied the game for a third time with 1:17 remaining in the third and their goalie pulled as a bouncing puck came to Larkin in front and he shoveled in his second of the season.

Up next

Red Wings: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Oilers: Host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

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