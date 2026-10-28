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Jacob Fowler makes 46 saves for 2nd shutout of season as Canadiens beat Blues 2-0

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By AP News
Canadiens Blues Hockey

Canadiens Blues Hockey

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ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jacob Fowler made a career-high 46 saves for his second shutout of the season, and Zachary Bolduc and Florian Xhekaj scored as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the St. Louis Blues 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Mike Matheson had two assists as the Canadiens (7-3-2) improved to 4-1-1 on the road this season with their third straight away victory. Fowler’s shutout was his third in 24 career starts.

The Blues (5-6-1) fell to 3-2-1 at home as they were shut out for the second straight game. They lost 4-0 to visiting Carolina on Saturday.

Bolduc put the Canadiens ahead with 11:23 left in the second period, slapping a one-timer from the right circle for his fifth goal of the season. Bolduc’s first goal against his former team was assisted by Matheson and Alexandre Texier.

A first-round draft pick in 2021 by St. Louis, Bolduc scored 19 goals for the Blues during the 2024-25 season before being traded to the Canadiens for defenseman Logan Mailloux. The 23-year-old right winger had 12 goals and 30 points for Montreal in 78 games last season.

Xhekaj scored the first goal of his NHL career with 17:43 remaining in the third period off a redirection of a shot by Matheson. Xhekaj’s goal, in his ninth game, was assisted by Matheson and Kirby Dach.

Fowler stopped 24 shots in the third period.

Up next

Canadiens: At Dallas on Thursday night.

Blues: Host Boston on Thursday night.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By NATE LATSCH
Associated Press

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