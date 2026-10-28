Raphael Lavoie scores his 1st NHL goal as the Golden Knights beat the Senators 4-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Raphael Lavoie scored his first career goal, a tap-in eight minutes into the third period to put Vegas ahead for good in its 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, ending the Golden Knights’ three-game losing streak.

Braeden Bowman scored a power-play goal for the Golden Knights, and William Karlsson and Jack Eichel each added an empty-netter. Nic Dowd got his 200th career point with a secondary assist on Lavoie’s goal.

Adin Hill stopped 25 shots, including a daring charge out of the net. Fellow goalie Carter Hart did not play after sustaining an undisclosed injury at the morning skate.

Shane Pinto scored on a power play for the Senators, who opened a five-game trip. Jonas Johansson made 25 saves.

The Golden Knights got on the scoreboard late in the second period thanks to a tremendous defensive play from Hill. Ottawa’s Ridley Greig had a short-handed breakaway opportunity, but Hill raced out of his net to the right circle to poke away the puck. Vegas quickly got the puck to the other end, and Bowman deposited a rebound off Ivan Barbashev’s shot from the right circle with 11 seconds left in the period.

Ottawa answered just 34 seconds into the third when Drake Batherson made a terrific pass to Pinto in the slot for the tying goal. That was Batherson’s eighth point in five games, and it’s the sixth game in a row the Golden Knights have allowed a power-play goal.

Lavoie, playing in his 27th game, then put Vegas back on top with his goal after a pass from Ville Heinola.

Up next

Senators: Visit Los Angeles on Thursday.

Golden Knights: Host New Jersey on Friday.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer