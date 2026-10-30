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Schaefer scores his 2nd goal of the game in OT to lift Islanders past Wild, 4-3

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By AP News
Islanders Wild Hockey

Islanders Wild Hockey

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ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matthew Schaefer scored his second goal of the game on a wrist shot at 33 seconds of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Schaefer beat goalie Jesper Wallstedt from the right circle on a break.

Schaefer also had an assist, Bo Horvat scored a power-play goal and Adam Pelech also connected for for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Quinn Hughes and Matt Boldy scored for Central Division-leading Minnesota, with Boldy tying it at 3 with 3:53 left in regulation.

Wallstedt stopped 22 shots.

The Islanders won their second straight to improve to 7-4-2. The Wild dropped to 9-4-2. They had won three in a row.

Up next

Islanders: Host Edmonton on Saturday.

Wild: At Washington on Sunday.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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