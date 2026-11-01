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Auston Matthews scores his 11th goal of the season to help the Maple Leafs beat the Canucks 4-2

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By AP News
Maple Leafs Canucks Hockey

Maple Leafs Canucks Hockey

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TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his 11th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak,

William Nylander and Teddy Blueger each had a goal and an assist, and Zack MacEwen also scored for Toronto (8-6-2). The Maple Leafs had two wins and two losses on a four-game trip.

Brock Boeser and Max Sasson scored for the Canucks (3-12-1). They have one win in their last 13 games.

Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz stopped 26 shots and also had an assist on Blueger’s empty-net goal. Leevi Merilainen made 24 saves for the Canucks.

Sasson made things interesting early in the third, drawing the Canucks within a goal.

Matthews gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead at 3:47 of the second period, beating Merilainen on the short side after a pretty back-and-forth pass with defenseman Darren Raddysh.

Up next

Maple Leafs: Host Utah on Tuesday night.

Canucks: Host Anaheim on Tuesday night.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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