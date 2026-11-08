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Nikita Kucherov scores power-play goal in overtime and Lightning rally for 4-3 win over Wild

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By AP News
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ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored a power-play goal 3:23 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied past the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday night.

In the opener of a four-game trip, the Lightning got two goals and an assist from Jake Guentzel and a goal and two assists from defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous. Brayden Point and John Carlson also had two assists, and Dennis Hildeby made 19 saves.

Kucherov took a pass from Guentzel in the slot and ripped a shot past Calvin Pickard for his first goal in seven games.

The reigning NHL MVP, Kucherov recently requested a trade from the Lightning because he feels disrespected by a lack of communication with general manager Julien BriseBois. Kucherov, a two-time MVP, can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Tampa Bay has won three in a row and is 4-0-2 in its past six games.

Maxim Shabanov scored twice and Blake Coleman once for the Wild, who lead the Western Conference with 28 points. Minnesota had won three straight and is 6-0-2 in its last eight games.

Pickard stopped 30 shots in his third start this season.

Shabanov’s second goal gave the Wild a 3-1 lead at 6:49 of the third period. Guentzel, who grew up in Minnesota, scored on a tip in front seven minutes later to start the Tampa Bay rally.

With the Lightning on a power play and Hildeby pulled for an extra skater, D’Astous’ slap shot found its way through traffic to tie the game with 3:31 left in regulation.

Minnesota, which beat San Jose 4-1 on Friday, was up 2-0 less than three minutes into the game.

Coleman scored off a rush at the 55-second mark and Shabanov scored a power-play goal on a rebound barely two minutes later.

Guentzel scored near the end of a four-minute power play late in the second with a one-timer from the right circle. It was the only shot Tampa Bay had during the man advantage.

The Foligno brothers returned to the Wild lineup and were involved in a dustup midway through the first period.

Nick Foligno, who missed 15 games with an upper-body injury, was assessed a roughing minor. Back after 14 games with a lower-body injury, Marcus Foligno fought Scott Sabourin in an ensuing scrum.

Up next

Lightning: At the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

Wild: Start a three-game trip Tuesday in Montreal.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By MIKE COOK
Associated Press

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