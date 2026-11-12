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Bouchard scores in OT to lift the Oilers past the Flyers, 3-2

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By AP News
Flyers Oilers Hockey

Flyers Oilers Hockey

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EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored on a one-timer from the left side 47 seconds into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Bouchard leads NHL defenseman with 11 goals.

Connor McDavid picked up an assist in the second period to extend his season-starting points streak to 20 games, tying his career high and becoming the eighth player in NHL history with multiple 20-game streaks. The Oilers captain leads the league with 49 points.

Zach Hyman scored twice for Edmonton (14-3-3), which matched its second-best start in franchise history through 20 games. The Oilers are 12-0-2 when they score first this season.

Tristan Jarry made 30 saves to improve to 5-1-3.

Tyson Foerster and Travis Sanheim scored for Philadelphia (5-10-6), which has lost four of its last five. Dan Vladar stopped 21 shots.

Philadelphia defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen returned after missing seven games after aggravating an upper-body injury he suffered against Anaheim on Oct. 24.

Up next

Flyers: At Columbus on Saturday night.

Oilers: At Toronto on Saturday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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