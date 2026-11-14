Glenn Gawdin scores his first 2 NHL goals in the Rangers’ 5-1 victory over the Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Glenn Gawdin scored his first two NHL goals in New York’s four-goal second period and the Rangers won for the first time this season when allowing the first goal, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Friday night.

The Rangers finished a four-game trip with three victories have won five of their last six to improve to 12-8-1. They were 0-7-1 when allowing the first goal before Friday.

The NHL-worst Canucks have dropped seven straight to fall to 3-17-1.

Playing his second NHL game of the season and 15th overall, the 29-year-old Gawdin made it 3-1 on a snap shot with seven minutes left in the second. He added the second with 3:50 to go in the period for a 5-1 advantage.

Gawdin is from the Vancouver suburb of Richmond. He was called up from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Dylan Garand made 27 saves for New York.

Canucks center Elias Pettersson opened the scoring on a tip with 7:47 left in the first period. Gabe Perreault tied it with 1:13 remaining in the period.

Oliver Bjorkstrand started the second-period spree with a power-play goal at 8:21. Alexis Lafreniere also scored in the period.

Canucks winger Brock Boeser hit a milestone, assisting on Pettersson’s goal for the 500th point of his NHL career.

Up next

Rangers: Host Montreal on Monday night.

Canucks: At Vegas on Sunday night.

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