CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes extended their point streaks to 13 games to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Kaprizov and Matt Boldy each had a goal and two assists, while Hughes and Joel Eriksson Ek both had a goal and an assist for Minnesota (17-3-4), which has won five in a row and has points in 13 consecutive games (11-0-2).

Jesper Wallstedt made 22 saves on his way to his league-leading 16th win.

The Wild have also won nine straight on the road, equaling their second-longest streak in franchise history. The record is 12 set in 2014-15.

Simon Nemec scored the lone goal for Calgary (10-12-1), and Dustin Wolf had 18 stops for the Flames.

It didn’t take long for Kaprizov to get on the scoresheet combining with Boldy to set up Eriksson Ek’s deflection goal just 25 seconds into the game.

At 8:09 of the first period, it was Hughes’ turn to extend his point streak when he whipped a shot past Wolf from the blueline to make it 2-0.

The 13-game point streaks for Kaprizov (eight goals, 18 assists) and Hughes (six goals, 15 assists) are the longest active streaks in the NHL with Connor McDavid’s 23-game streak being snapped on Thursday.

Up next

Wild: At Canucks on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Blackhawks on Saturday night.

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