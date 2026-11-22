WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — William Karlsson scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Ivan Barbashev, Tomas Hertl, Mitch Marner and Brett Howden scored in regulation for Vegas, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Mark Scheifele, with a franchise-record-goal, Kyle Connor, Viggo Bjorck and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg, and Stuart Skinner made 29 saves.

Carter Hart stopped 26 of 30 shots for Vegas.

Barbashev tied the game at 4-4 with 3:35 left in the third period when he converted a pass from Hertl past a screened Skinner.

Connor gave Winnipeg a 4-3 lead early in the third period when he snapped a shot over Hart’s glove side.

Scheifele scored his franchise-record goal with 5:24 left in the second period to knot the sore at 3-3. His 380th goal moved him past late Jets legend Dale Hawerchuk for the most in franchise history.

Vegas had taken a 3-2 lead on a controversial power-play goal midway through the second period. Hertl scored into a net that had been knocked off its moorings. Although the referee originally waved off the goal, the officials awarded the goal to the Golden Knights, ruling the Jets had knocked the net off.

Winnipeg tied the score 2-2 late in the opening frame when Bjorck took a pass from Morgan Barron, then beat Hart high to the glove side from in close.

The Golden Knights had taken a 2-1 lead with goals 1:07 apart about midway through the first period.

Lowry opened the scoring just 29 seconds into the game, tipping a point shot from Elias Salomonsson past Hart.

Up next

Golden Knights: At the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Jets: Host the Utah Mammoth on Monday.

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