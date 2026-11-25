EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Trevor Connelly had two goals and an assist, Jack Eichel also scored twice, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Tuesday night in a battle between the top two teams in the Pacific Division.

Nic Dowd also scored for the Golden Knights and Mitch Marner chipped in with two assists. Carter Hart stopped 21 shots.

Colton Dach, Connor McDavid and Vasily Podkolzin scored for the Oilers, who have lost four straight. Devon Levi made 22 stops in the Oilers’ net.

Connelly notched his eighth and ninth goals of the season to move into second among rookies. The 19th pick in the 2024 draft, Connelly has points in four straight games to give him 19 this season.

The decisive moment was when the Golden Knights went up 4-2 just 5:29 into the third as Eichel got his second of the game and 11th of the season on a two-on-one break.

Evan Bouchard had two assists to move him past 40 points in 27 games, beating Paul Coffey as the fastest in Oilers history to reach the points plateau. He’s only the third defenseman in NHL history to hit 40 points in 27 games or fewer behind Bobby Orr and Coffey, who was then with Pittsburgh.

Marner recorded his 600th career assist in his 762nd game, becoming the 15th-fastest player in NHL history to hit the mark and the third-fastest active skater to reach the milestone, behind McDavid (616 games) and Sidney Crosby (704 games).

Up next

Golden Knights: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

Oilers: Host the Seattle Kraken on Friday night.

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