SEATTLE (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored about eight seconds into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers overcame a two-goal, third-period deficit to beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Saturday night and snap a five-game losing streak.

Evan Bouchard tied the game at 2-2 with 10 seconds to go in regulation, sneaking the puck past Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord. Bouchard also had two assists.

Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers with 9:15 left in regulation, his 16th of the season. McDavid also had an assist on Draisaitl’s goal, giving him 46 assists this season.

The same two teams played in Edmonton on Friday night, with the Kraken coming back to beat the Oilers 4-2.

Ryker Evans, playing in his 200th career game, scored to put Seattle ahead with 4:24 left in the first period. The Kraken took a 2-0 lead just over two minutes later when Matthew Wood scored his first goal with the club, after he was traded to Seattle from Nashville for Shane Wright on Nov. 1.

Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm also had one assist each for the Oilers, while Frederick Gaudreau and Josh Mahura had assists for the Kraken.

Devon Levi had 19 saves for the Oilers, while Daccord had 25 for the Kraken.

The Kraken lost two players to injuries, as Bobby McMann left the game with an upper-body injury and Berkly Catton left with a lower-body injury.

Up Next

Edmonton: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Seattle: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By SHANE LANTZ

Associated Press