CHICAGO (AP) — Wyatt Kaiser scored the winning goal with less than four minutes to play, Teuvo Teravainen scored twice and added an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Sunday.

Kaiser, back in the Blackhawks lineup after serving a three-game suspension, fired a wrist shot that deflected off the stick of Wild defenseman Brock Faber before whistling past goaltender Filip Gustavsson with 3:37 left.

The goal gave the Blackhawks a season-high five straight wins, their longest winning streak in four seasons, and sent Minnesota to its third straight loss (0-2-1). The Wild have only five regulation losses this season.

Teravainen’s first goal came almost by accident. His pass through the slot to Roman Kantserov was deflected by Gustavsson into his own net 4:02 into the game.

Teravainen hammered his next shot past Gustavsson to make it 2-0 on a power play midway through the first period. He hadn’t scored since Oct. 14, when he scored twice against Pittsburgh.

The Blackhawks have 14 power-play goals on 25 chances in their last nine games after scoring only two goals with the man advantage on 31 opportunities in the previous 10 contests.

Michael McCarron cut the lead to 2-1 with 3:27 left in the opening period, flipping a puck by Spencer Knight from the doorstep after Blake Coleman won a fight for the puck with Ethan Del Mastro and fed McCarron from behind the net.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin tied the game for Minnesota with 6:53 left in the second, wristing a puck over Knight’s glove hand after the Wild countered a Chicago three-on-two rush. Knight made 21 saves, Gustavsson 19.

Both teams had great chances in the final period before Kaiser converted. Knight made difficult back-to-back saves on Bobby Brink and McCarron, while Chicago’s Frank Nazar rang a shot off the crossbar with eight minutes to play.

Up next

Wild: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: Play at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By TIM CRONIN

Associated Press