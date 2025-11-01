Avalanche visit the Sharks in Western Conference action

Colorado Avalanche (7-1-4, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-6-2, in the Pacific Division)
San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -229, Sharks +189; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Colorado Avalanche in Western Conference action.
San Jose has gone 1-3-2 in home games and 3-6-2 overall. The Sharks have gone 3-3-2 in games they score three or more goals.
Colorado has a 7-1-4 record overall and a 4-1-2 record on the road. The Avalanche have a 1-1-2 record in one-goal games.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.
Avalanche: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press