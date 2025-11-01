Skip to main content
Avalanche visit the Sharks in Western Conference action

By AP News

Colorado Avalanche (7-1-4, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-6-2, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -229, Sharks +189; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Colorado Avalanche in Western Conference action.

San Jose has gone 1-3-2 in home games and 3-6-2 overall. The Sharks have gone 3-3-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Colorado has a 7-1-4 record overall and a 4-1-2 record on the road. The Avalanche have a 1-1-2 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

