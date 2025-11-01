Capitals take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres

Washington Capitals (6-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-4-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -110, Sabres -110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals look to break their three-game losing streak with a victory against the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo is 4-4-3 overall and 4-2-1 at home. The Sabres rank eighth in NHL play with 51 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).

Washington has gone 3-1-0 on the road and 6-5 overall. The Capitals are 2-1-0 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press