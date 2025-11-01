Lightning bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Mammoth

Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (8-3, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Utah Mammoth seeking to build upon a four-game win streak.

Utah has gone 4-0-0 at home and 8-3 overall. The Mammoth are 5-1-0 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Tampa Bay has gone 2-1-2 in road games and 5-4-2 overall. The Lightning have gone 4-1-0 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press