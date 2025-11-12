Jakob Chychrun scores his 100th career goal, Ovechkin gets empty-netter as Capitals beat Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jakob Chychrun scored his 100th career goal, Alex Ovechkin got his 901st into the empty net and the Washington Capitals defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Duhaime and Dylan Strome also scored, and Logan Thompson made 30 saves for the Capitals, who have won just two of their last eight. John Carlson added two assists to extend his points streak. He has two goals and four assists over four games.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his third goal of the season, and Frederick Andersen stopped 24 shots for the Hurricanes.

A scrum with 5 minutes left in the first period was sparked by Nic Dowd, who ran into Andersen while chasing the puck behind the net. It resulted in 18 minutes of penalties. There were 22 minutes of penalties in the feisty first period. The game settled down after the intermission, adding just 12 more penalty minutes over the final 40 minutes.

Andersen left with about five minutes left in the third after Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal ran into his own goalie while chasing after a puck. Pyotr Kochetkov finished the game but didn’t face a shot for the Hurricanes, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Up next

Capitals: Wrap up a four-game road trip in Florida on Thursday.

Hurricanes: Host Vancouver on Friday.

