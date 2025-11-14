Quinton Byfield scores in OT to lift the Kings past the Maple Leafs, 4-3

TORONTO (AP) — Quinton Byfield scored on a one-timer 35 seconds into overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 4-3 victory over the injury-hit Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Warren Foegele, Kevin Fiala and Alex Laferriere also scored for Los Angeles. The Kings have won three in a row and four of five to improve to 9-5-4.

Darcy Kuemper made 12 saves, and Drew Doughty had two assists.

John Tavares scored twice for Toronto, Bobby McMann added a goal and Dennis Hildeby stopped 33 shots. The Maple Leafs have lost four straight to drop to 8-8-2.

Toronto played without captain Auston Matthew (lower-body injury) and goalie Anthony Stolarz (upper-body injury) after both left Tuesday night in a 5-4 loss at Boston.

Toronto jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from McMann and Tavares. Foegele and Fiala tied it in the second before Tavares restored the home side’s lead. Laferriere tied it again in the third.

Kings: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: At Chicago on Saturday night.

