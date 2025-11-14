Wild and Ducks meet in Western Conference action

Anaheim Ducks (11-5-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Anaheim Ducks in Western Conference play.

Minnesota has gone 4-3-3 at home and 7-7-4 overall. The Wild have a 1-1-4 record in games decided by one goal.

Anaheim has an 11-5-1 record overall and a 6-4-1 record in road games. The Ducks have committed 76 total penalties (4.5 per game) to rank fourth in the league.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 10 goals and 12 assists for the Wild. Marcus Johansson has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Leo Carlsson has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has scored seven goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 5.4 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press