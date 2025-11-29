Record crowd of 16,014 watch Frost spoil Torrent’s inaugural game 3-0

Skip to main content
SEATTLE (AP) — Kelly Pannek scored two goals, Nicole Hensley had a shutout and the two-time defending champion Minnesota Frost disappointed a record women’s hockey crowd with a 3-0 win over the Seattle Torrent on Friday afternoon.

The 16,014 fans set a record for largest attendance at a women’s hockey game in a U.S. arena. It was the inaugural home game for the Torrent.

Late in the first period Pannek got the bounce as she fired a shot from between the circle that Torrent goalie Corinne Schroeder couldn’t corral. She scored her second goal of the season midway through the third period and Grace Zumwinkle added a power play goal.

Hensley made 30 saves for the Frost (1-1-0-0).

Schroeder, who led the league with four shutouts last season for the New York Sirens, made 22 saves for the Torrent (1-0-1-0).

Both teams had two power plays.

Up next

Minnesota plays at Ottawa on Tuesday.

Seattle is home again on Wednesday against New York.

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Money

