Jarvis scores a hat trick as Hurricanes pull away in third period to beat Jets 5-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored three goals and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 on Friday in a matchup that featured a pair of rookie goalies.

Jarvis, a Winnipeg native, clinched the hat trick on an empty-net goal with 1:03 to play — one of four Carolina goals in the final 8 1/2 minutes.

Jordan Martinook broke a third-period tie with his first goal of November before Jarvis’ second tally of the game came just 47 seconds later. Shayne Gostisbehere and Andrei Svechnikov each provided two assists. Alexander Nikishin completed the scoring.

Brandon Bussi made 12 saves for Carolina, which won for the first time in three games. He improved his record to 6-1.

Mark Scheifele scored his team-best 13th goal for the Jets, who have lost a season-worst four consecutive games. Winnipeg goalie Thomas Milic stopped 30 shots in his NHL debut.

Jarvis leads the Hurricanes with 15 goals.

The game was tied 1-1 after two periods but Carolina went ahead on Martinook’s goal with 8:08 left, set up by a pass from Mark Jankowski.

Milic stopped the first 10 shots he faced before Jarvis scored his first, converting off Shayne Gostisbehere’s pass with 3:54 left in the first period.

The Jets pulled even with 9:19 remaining in the second period, taking Carolina’s offensive zone turnover the other way for Scheifele’s goal. Milic stopped all 10 shots he faced in the second period.

Winnipeg has lost six of its last eight road games.

