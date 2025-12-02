Monahan and Coyle lead Blue Jackets to 5-3 win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sean Monahan scored twice and the Columbus Blue Jackets overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Monday night.

Charlie Coyle scored the go-ahead goal 6:40 into the third period and added two assists. Miles Wood had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, and Denton Mateychuk also scored.

Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves, and defenseman Zach Werenski had two assists.

Nico Hischier, Ondrej Palat and Timo Meier scored for the Devils, who opened a 2-0 lead 3:03 into the game.

Jesper Bratt had two assists, and Hischier had one. Jake Allen stopped 19 shots.

Monahan scored on a power-play wrist shot at 7:14 of the third, assisted by Isac Lundestrom, to put Columbus up 4-2.

The Blue Jackets won 62.3% of the faceoffs in the game.

Blue Jackets: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Devils: Host the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

