Vladislav Gavrikov’s OT goal lifts Rangers over Stars 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored just over a minute into overtime and the New York Rangers beat Dallas 3-2 on Tuesday night, ending the Stars’ four-game winning streak.

Gavrikov scored for the Rangers 1:09 into overtime on a backhand shot.

Carson Soucy and Will Cuylle also scored for the Rangers, who have won four of their last five games. Artemi Panarin added two assists. Mika Zibanejad’s assist on the overtime goal extended his point streak, with two goals and three assists, to four games.

Cuylle’s third-period wrist shot tied the game with 2:13 left. Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves in the win for the Rangers.

Kyle Capobianco and Mikko Rantanen scored for the Stars. Casey DeSmith had 38 saves for the Stars.

Soucy knocked in a shot by Noah Laba at 6:51 just after coming out of the penalty box.

Capobianco scored 9:04 into the first period, collecting a clear attempt by Gavrikov and sending it over Shesterkin’s shoulder.

Up next

Rangers: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday evening.

Stars: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday evening.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.