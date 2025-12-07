Skip to main content
Bennett scores in overtime as the Panthers top the Blue Jackets 7-6

By AP News

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 4:56 into overtime, lifting the Florida Panthers to a wild 7-6 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Bennett and Brad Marchand each had a goal and three assists for Florida, which trailed 4-1 midway through the second period. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist, and defenseman Seth Jones had a goal and an assist.

A streaking Bennett got a slick pass from Marchand and beat Elvis Merzlikins on the goaltender’s stick side. It was Bennett’s seventh goal of the season.

Cole Sillinger, Isac Lundestrom, Dmitri Voronkov and Miles Wood each had a goal and an assist for Columbus in the opener of a three-game trip. Damon Severson and Kirill Marchenko also scored.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for Florida, and Merzlikins finished with 33 saves.

Voronkov, Marchenko and Wood scored in the second to help Columbus open a 4-1 lead. It was No. 10 on the season for Voronkov and Marchenko.

Verhaeghe responded with back-to-back goals less than two minutes apart, and Jones made it 4-4 with a power-play goal with 3:48 left in the second.

Columbus regained the lead on Sillinger’s third goal with 1:34 remaining in the period, and Lundestrom’s first goal of the season made it 6-4 at 2:27 of the third.

But Marchand answered with his 16th goal at 4:21, and Anton Lundell tied it at 6 with 5:42 remaining. It was Lundell’s seventh on the season.

Up next

Blue Jackets: At Washington on Sunday.

Panthers: Host the New York Islanders on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

