Tom Hicks, the Texas businessman who owned Stars, Rangers and Liverpool teams, dies at 79

By AP News

DALLAS (AP) — Tom Hicks, the Texas businessman who owned two Dallas-area professional sports franchises and an English Premier League soccer team, died Saturday. He was 79.

Spokesman Lisa LeMaster said in statement that Hicks died peacefully in Dallas surrounded by family.

Hicks owned and was chairman of NHL’s Dallas Stars from 1995–2011, winning the Stanley Cup in 1999. He also owned baseball’s Texas Rangers from 1998–2010, leading the team to three American West Division titles and a World Series appearance. In 2007, he acquired a 50% stake in Liverpool.

Hicks co-founded Hicks & Haas in 1984 and helped reshape private equity and investing strategy. He served on the University of Texas’s Board of Regents from 1994 to 1999.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

