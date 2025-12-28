Taylor Heise’s OT goal lifts Frost past Goldeneyes 2-1 in Takeover Tour stop in Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Taylor Heise scored her first goal of the season 2:57 into overtime Saturday to give the Minnesota Frost a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Goldeneyes as the Professional Women’s Hockey League Takeover Tour hit Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

Heise worked her way into the left faceoff circle before rifling a shot just under the crossbar to give the Frost the win and keep Vancouver winless on the road.

Abby Hustler also scored for Minnesota, with Maddie Rooney making 27 saves.

Izzy Daniel had Vancouver’s lone goal, and Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 33 shots.

With 10,264 mostly partisan Vancouver fans having cheered through 52 minutes of scoreless hockey after two goals in the first three minutes of the game, the Goldeneyes had a golden opportunity with a power play at 15:04 of the third period. Against one of the worst penalty-killing teams in the league, Vancouver failed to generate a single shot on goal.

Gabby Rosenthal drew a delay of game penalty just 52 seconds in and it took Minnesota only 26 seconds to capitalize. Hustler rifled a shot from the slot past Maschmeyer to finish off a series of crisp passes that left her wide open.

The Goldeneyes responded less than two minutes later when Daniel backhanded a rebound past Rooney.

The game was the third of 16 Tour stops for the PWHL this season and the first of two visits to Edmonton with the second game scheduled for April 7, 2026.

The Takeover Tour consists of 16 neutral-site regular-season games played outside the league’s current cities. Saturday’s game was the second Tour stop in Edmonton. Last season, the Ottawa-Toronto game drew a sold-out crowd of 17,518 to Rogers Place.

