Kakko, Catton score 2 goals each as Kraken beat Bruins 7-4 to extend point streak to 8-0-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Kaapo Kakko had two goals and an assist, Berkly Catton scored his first two NHL goals, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Boston Bruins 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Eberle and Ben Meyers also scored as Seattle extended its point streak to nine games (8-0-1) — the second-longest in franchise history. Matty Beniers, Vince Dunn and Freddy Gaudreau each had two assists, and Joey Daccord finished with 32 saves.

David Pastrnak scored two goals, Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, and Mason Lohrei also scored for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman had 20 saves.

Meyers scored with 1:37 left in the second period to put Seattle ahead 3-2, and McCann made it 4-2 with a power-play goal a half-second before the end of the period.

Kakko made it 5-2 midway through the third period, and Catton followed with his second goal of the night with 5:40 left — one period after logging his first career goal on a play that saw Kakko record his 100th career assist.

Lohrei and Arvidsson scored less than 3 minutes apart to pull the Bruins within two, but Kakko sealed it with an empty-netter with 12 seconds remaining.

Eberle opened the night’s scoring at 8:50 of the first period, after Seattle drew nearly two full minutes of 5-on-3 action. The goal was Eberle’s team-leading 15th of the season.

The Bruins toed it nearly 4 minutes later when Nikita Zadorov ripped a pass from deep inside his own defensive zone and Pastrnak beat everybody down the ice to collect the puck off the end boards before beating Daccord.

Catton put the Kraken back ahead at 2:48 of the second, before Pastrnak tied it again into a wide-open net off a feed from Charlie McAvoy at 6:28.

Up next

Bruins: Host Calgary on Thursday night.

Kraken: Host Minnesota on Thursday night.

By JOSH KIRSHENBAUM