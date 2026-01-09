Anaheim brings losing streak into game against Buffalo

Anaheim Ducks (21-20-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (23-15-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to end an eight-game slide with a win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo has gone 13-5-2 at home and 23-15-4 overall. The Sabres have a 21-3-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Anaheim has a 21-20-3 record overall and a 9-12-2 record in road games. The Ducks have scored 143 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has 13 goals and 21 assists for the Sabres. Jason Zucker has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 13 goals and 29 assists for the Ducks. Mikael Granlund has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 9-1-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.3 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Ducks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press