Opening win at the Olympics is early validation of some of Hockey Canada’s biggest decisions

MILAN (AP) — Hockey Canada had a lot of big decisions to make when choosing a roster and forming a lineup for the Olympics. Some of those were more hotly debated than others.

Canada has a long way to go, but the tournament favorite’s 5-0 opening victory against Czechia on Thursday showed why management and the coaching staff went in some of the directions they did.

Goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped all 26 shots he faced, 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini scored while playing on Connor McDavid’s left wing on the top line, and bubble pick Bo Horvat also had a goal.

“Happy that we had different guys contribute,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “Binner played really well for us. We want to continue to get better in front of him, but he made some great saves. For Mack to score that first one there, first Olympics and that sort of thing, it was huge to get us going, and then that was a big goal from Bo.”

Binnington was in net when Canada won the 4 Nations Face-Off a year ago. Even after struggling this season with the St. Louis Blues, it was never in doubt that Binnington was coach Jon Cooper’s guy for the first game — for quite some time.

“Well, probably 358 days ago,” Cooper said. “Listen, in the end, you have to perform. This isn’t a loyalty thing … but I have the utmost confidence in that kid. He’s proven it. Even when he’s had little stumbles, when pushes come to shove the kid’s been there for us.”

It’s been decades since Crosby was known as “Sid the Kid” — he’s now Canada’s oldest player at 38 and Celebrini is the youngest. Bringing someone of his age was a risk, but being in the MVP conversation in the NHL with more than double the points of his next-closest San Jose Sharks teammate got him on the team ahead of more experienced players.

General manager Doug Armstrong told Celebrini he was on the radar since the fall of 2024, a few months after getting taken with the first pick in the draft. Celebrini then had Canada’s first goal in Milan, tipping in a shot from two-time Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar.

“My heart was racing,” Celebrini said. “I wanted to get out on the ice and start playing.”

Horvat had dreamed of playing in the Olympics since he was a kid. He didn’t seem close to making the 4 Nations roster, and then a high-scoring start to this season with the New York Islanders made him a prime candidate.

Canada arguably has more playmakers than pure goal-scorers, and Horvat delivered in the opener by getting in all alone and beating Lukas Dostal. One of the thoughts darting through his head was disbelief about scoring a goal in the Olympics.

“Pretty special moment,” Horvat said. “I feel fortunate to be here. And to be playing and to get this opportunity. Just trying to make the most of it all.”

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer