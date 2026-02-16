Police respond to reports of multiple people shot at a Rhode Island hockey rink

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police are responding to reports of multiple people hurt in a shooting at a Rhode Island ice rink where a youth hockey game was scheduled.

Little detail was immediately available about the shooting Monday afternoon at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, a few miles outside Providence.

Outside the arena, tearful families and high school hockey players still in uniform could be seen hugging before they boarded a bus to leave the area. Roads surrounding the arena were shut down as a heavy police presence remained and helicopters flew overhead.

Messages seeking comment were left for Pawtucket police and a spokesperson for the city’s mayor. An email message left for a spokesperson with a local hospital also was not immediately returned.

Pawtucket is nestled just north of Providence and right under the Massachusetts state border. A town of just under 80,000, Pawtucket had up until recently been known as the home to Hasbro’s headquarters, and Mr. Potato Head license plates are proudly featured on vehicles around the town.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press