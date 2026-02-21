Finland wins the Olympic bronze medal in men’s hockey by beating Slovakia 6-1

MILAN (AP) — Finland won the bronze medal in men’s hockey at the Olympics for a third consecutive time with NHL players participating, beating Slovakia 6-1 on Saturday night.

Erik Haula scored two goals and Joel Armia had a goal and two assists for Finland, which also got bronze in Sochi in 2014 and in Vancouver in 2010, and left Turin in 2006 with silver.

The Finns scored four times in the third period, bouncing back after blowing a two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss to high-powered Canada in the semifinals on Nathan MacKinnon’s goal with 35.2 seconds left.

They again jumped ahead 2-0 and after Slovakia cut it to one, Roope Hintz and Kaapo Kakko scored 42 seconds apart in the third period as the Finns broke open the game. They finished off their four-goal outburst with two empty-net scores.

Even getting to this point was an impressive feat because they did so without top player Aleksander Barkov, who is recovering from surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right knee from an injury at Florida Panthers training camp in September.

Slovakia made an improbable underdog run through the tournament in Milan before losing to the U.S. in the semifinals, but was unable to secure back-to-back bronze medals four years after finishing third in Beijing.

