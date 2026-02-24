Oilers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Ducks

Edmonton Oilers (28-22-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (30-23-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -133, Ducks +113; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers aim to end a three-game losing streak with a win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim is 10-7-0 against the Pacific Division and 30-23-3 overall. The Ducks have a 9-2-2 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Edmonton is 8-3-3 against the Pacific Division and 28-22-8 overall. The Oilers have a +seven scoring differential, with 198 total goals scored and 191 allowed.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. The Oilers won the previous matchup 7-4. Mattias Ekholm scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beckett Sennecke has scored 18 goals with 26 assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 34 goals and 62 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored six goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press