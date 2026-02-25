Ottawa in action against Detroit after overtime victory

Detroit Red Wings (33-19-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (28-22-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Ottawa Senators after the Senators beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime.

Ottawa is 5-5-5 against the Atlantic Division and 28-22-7 overall. The Senators have allowed 184 goals while scoring 188 for a +4 scoring differential.

Detroit is 10-4-2 against the Atlantic Division and 33-19-6 overall. The Red Wings have a 15-2-3 record in one-goal games.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season. The Red Wings won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Sanderson has 11 goals and 36 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has 19 goals and 41 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press