Fleet beat the Charge 3-2 in a shootout to break a tie for the PWHL lead

By AP News
PWHL Fleet Charge Hockey

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alina Muller and Hannah Brandt scored in a shootout and the Boston Fleet beat the Ottawa Charge 3-2 on Saturday to break a tie for the PWHL lead.

Muller and Abby Newhook scored in regulation, and Aerin Frankel stopped 23 shots to help Boston improve to 8-3-2-2. Muller tied it at 2 on a power play with 6:34 left in regulation on a deflection off the skate of Ottawa’s Kathryn Reilly.

Rebecca Leslie scored twice for Ottawa, and Gwyneth Phillips made 21 saves. The Charge are 4-5-1-7. Leslie has 10 goals for a share of the league lead.

Up next

Fleet: At New York on Thursday night.

Charge: Hosts Seattle on Wednesday night.

