Predators and Red Wings take the ice for non-conference matchup

Detroit Red Wings (34-20-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (27-24-8, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings hit the ice in an out-of-conference matchup.

Nashville has gone 16-12-3 in home games and 27-24-8 overall. The Predators have a -31 scoring differential, with 172 total goals scored and 203 given up.

Detroit is 34-20-6 overall and 16-10-4 on the road. The Red Wings have a 16-2-3 record in one-goal games.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Predators won 6-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has scored 21 goals with 36 assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 30 goals and 28 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-2-4, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press