Michael Misa scores in overtime as the San Jose Sharks beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Michael Misa scored 1:40 into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks topped the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday for their second straight win.

Misa scored for the second straight game when he drove down the slot before beating Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. It was the fourth goal of the season for the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s NHL draft.

Will Smith also scored for San Jose, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots. The Sharks had lost five in a row before Saturday’s 5-4 victory over Edmonton.

Morgan Barron scored for Winnipeg, and Hellebuyck finished with 31 saves. The Jets lost for fourth time in five games.

Barron put Winnipeg in front when he beat Nedeljkovic from the left circle 2:44 into the first. It was Barron’s first goal since Dec. 21 and No. 8 on the season.

Smith tied it at 1 with his 18th goal 1:47 into the third. Macklin Celebrini picked up his team-high 54th assist on the play.

Hellebuyck and the Jets lost their second straight in overtime after falling 5-4 at Anaheim on Friday night in the goalie’s first game since backstopping the United States to Olympic gold.

Both teams are at home on Tuesday night. The Jets face the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Sharks take on the Montreal Canadiens.

